DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

