Doge Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,829.00 (DOGET)

Doge Token (CURRENCY:DOGET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Doge Token has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Doge Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Doge Token has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $48,829.00 worth of Doge Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doge Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00216570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.19 or 0.07707826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,651.79 or 0.99750423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.00970129 BTC.

Doge Token Coin Profile

Doge Token’s total supply is 9,996,778,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,233,750 coins. The official website for Doge Token is doge-token.com . Doge Token’s official Twitter account is @DOGE_TOKEN

Doge Token Coin Trading

