Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1,927.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00153306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00219771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.22 or 0.07678087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.07 or 0.99854199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.75 or 0.00969617 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.