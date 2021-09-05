DragonVein Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $82,720.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,197.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $726.53 or 0.01447357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.02 or 0.00649471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.00387659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

