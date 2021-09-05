DREP [old] Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00803287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00156948 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

