DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 740.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

