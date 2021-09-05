DubaiCoin Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00030646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008898 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

