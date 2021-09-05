Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $38,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

