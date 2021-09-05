Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

