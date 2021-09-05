Dundas Partners LLP Buys 4,484 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.28. 715,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $182.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.