Dundas Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.