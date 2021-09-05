Dundas Partners LLP Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

