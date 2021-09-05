Dundas Partners LLP Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,391 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.