Dundas Partners LLP Has $34.17 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dundas Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 5.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,369,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.