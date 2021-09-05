Dundas Partners LLP Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dundas Partners LLP decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,440 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

