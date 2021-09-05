Dundas Partners LLP Purchases 4,842 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,616. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

