Dundas Partners LLP Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.91. 95,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $389.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.