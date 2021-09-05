Dvision Network One Day Volume Reaches $5.38 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $95.32 million and $5.38 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00125253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00818866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

