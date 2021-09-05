DXdao Reaches Market Cap of $31.46 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $637.84 or 0.01236396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $282,752.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.33 or 0.00553092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

