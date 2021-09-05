Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$112.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.42. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.98.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

