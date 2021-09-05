Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$112.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.42. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.98.
About Dynacor Gold Mines
