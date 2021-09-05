Dynamic Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,239.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.85 or 0.07792309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00451468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.17 or 0.01447399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00144270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00636710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00619948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00385668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

