e-Gulden Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $118.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,054 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,792 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

