East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Head to Head Analysis

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. East West Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for East West Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $85.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 42.12% 14.20% 1.37% Mid Penn Bancorp 24.69% 12.43% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 5.65 $567.80 million $3.97 18.36 Mid Penn Bancorp $125.84 million 2.38 $26.21 million $3.10 8.47

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, PA.

