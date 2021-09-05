eCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335.41 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $335.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00065379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00163153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00226149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.21 or 0.07538191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,662.13 or 0.99953251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.80 or 0.00963118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00769046 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,835,410,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

