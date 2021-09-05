Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $900,202.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

