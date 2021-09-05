EDUCare (EKT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.57 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

