Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Elastic worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $171.49 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.