Electroneum Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $275.96 million and $672,791.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,894,120,389 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

