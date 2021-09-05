Ellipsis Market Cap Hits $289.58 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $289.58 million and approximately $55.96 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.45 or 0.00808868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 445,772,179 coins and its circulating supply is 333,938,807 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.