Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0738 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $18,810.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,018,382 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

