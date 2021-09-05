Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

