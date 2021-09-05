Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $36,221.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00521698 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003631 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars.

