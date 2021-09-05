Enecuum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $665,292.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and $665,292.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,258,230 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

