Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Energi has a total market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $327,601.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,638,708 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

