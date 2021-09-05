Enigma Trading Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $282,019.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.08 or 0.00512487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.37 or 0.01037337 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

