Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Entegris worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.81 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

