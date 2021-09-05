Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 531,944 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

