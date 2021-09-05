Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,406 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.