Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,791 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $208.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

