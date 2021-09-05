Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

