Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.46 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

