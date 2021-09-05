Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,944,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

