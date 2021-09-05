Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

