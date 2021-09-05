Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Beyond Meat worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

