Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average is $142.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

