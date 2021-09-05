Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $285.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.58 and a one year high of $285.61.

