Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,345 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

