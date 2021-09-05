Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,694 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $150.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

