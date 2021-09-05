Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

