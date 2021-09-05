EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,616 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $52.52. 792,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.